Show Your Nerd Pride With These Bookstore Pins

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

We’ve highlighted awesome enamel pins for writers, punny enamel pins, and many other ways to showcase your love of books, reading, and all things literary. Today, let’s get to the heart of things and drool over bookstore pins. These enamel pins are imagined — though maybe inspired by real — bookstores that you can don on your denim, your tote, or anywhere else you want.

Bookstore Pins To Add To Your Collection

This pink bookstore pin is dreamy! $9.

All of the little details making up this peach bookstore pin are clever. From the open sign to the bench out front and the little black bookstore cat, this is a place I want to spend time! $10.

Choose from a couple of colors with this “I heart bookshops” enamel pin. $12.

Simple and to the point! $10.

Inspired by V.E. Schwab’s The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue is this bookshop pin with a fabulous message about reading and the power of stories. $10 and up.

Who can resist a traveling book shoppe? $10.50.

I’d wander this Read and Wonder book shop. $12.

I’d curl up and read with this hedgehog and owl, wouldn’t you? $9.

Swoon over this blue brick bookshop. $12.

Never fear, comics fans. There’s a perfect comic book shop enamel pin for you, too. $10.