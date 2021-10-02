Right Behind Her by Melinda Leigh Right Behind Her by Melinda Leigh Right Behind Her by Melinda Leigh
Books Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: October 2, 2021

The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros

The Black Witch
$2.99 The Black Witch by Laurie Forest
The Red Scrolls of Magic
$1.99 The Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu
These Violent Delights
$1.99 These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong
Barbed Wire Heart
$1.99 Barbed Wire Heart by Tess Sharpe
