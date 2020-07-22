Hello Glow: 5 Must-Buy Books on Skincare to Achieve Glass Skin

As a self-proclaimed makeup geek, I always enjoy finding inspiration with my personal collection of makeup books, and the best part of my day is putting on my makeup. The only thing I love more than putting on my makeup is taking off my makeup. I don’t follow the 10-step Korean beauty routine, but there are still plenty of steps. I have a medicine cabinet full of serums, moisturizers, oils, and other delightful potions! Every makeup enthusiast knows great makeup comes from great skincare, and you can’t have great skin without the perfect routine for your skin type. If you are looking for #GlassSkin and have yet to discover the secret to achieve it, then you’re in luck! Below, we have the best books on skincare that will have your skin glowing and the folks asking for your routine deets.

This book is devoted to the skin concerns specific to people of color and will help every melanated beauty bring out their best selves. Dr. Susan Taylor brings her experience as both a woman of color and a Harvard-trained dermatologist with 15 years of experience treating patients at the Skin of Color Center into Brown Skin.

Melanin provides brown skin with a rich complexion, but it also makes that skin more prone to scars and marks. Brown Skin shows people of color how to treat breakouts, avoid discoloration, and know the signs of skin cancer that presents differently in brown skin. With plenty of quizzes, product recommendations, and tested solutions, Brown Skin is one of the best books on skincare for deeper complexions.

Glow from Within by Joanna Vargas

Known for her cutting-edge beauty treatments, prestige products, and famous (and seemingly age-defying) clientele, celebrity aesthetician Joanna Vargas is now sharing her secrets in this practical guide. Glow from Within is built on the simple principle of developing and maintaining a good skincare routine and will teach readers how to create the best routine for their skin type.

Vargas explains the science behind various products and tools, from dry brushes and sheet masks to vitamin c and hyaluronic acid. Then, she provides the best way to incorporate them into a routine. Vargas also shares insight on how other self-care routines like nutrition, sleep, and stress management affect the skin. Glow from Within is the ultimate skincare guide from one of the beauty industry’s most sought-after experts.

Skin Deep: Women on Skin Care, Makeup and Looking Their Best by Bee Shapiro

In this collection of columns curated by New York Times beauty writer Bee Shapiro, some of the world’s most glamorous and famous celebrities—like Gwyneth Paltrow, Anna Kendrick, and Priyanka Chopra—share their daily skincare rituals, beauty opinions, and how the way they see beauty evolved over the course of their life.

Not only does Skin Deep provide entertaining celebrity interviews, it provides in-depth guidance from beauty experts like Christophe Robin and Patrick Ta. Shapiro also brings her own expertise with a wealth of beauty and skincare advice.

Skincare: The Ultimate No-Nonsense Guide by Caroline Hirons

Skincare by British beauty and lifestyle blogger Caroline Hirons is the most recently published on our list of the books on skincare. However, the book has already made quite the splash as the first beauty title to become a Sunday Times number one bestseller. As an authority in skincare with decades of experience, Hirons brings straight talk without the jargon in Skincare. Skincare enthusiasts will get insight on how to get healthy, glowing skin and what can be left on the shelf. Above all else, Caroline Hirons is determined to get everyone off face wipes for good!

This is the go-to book for all ages and all skin types and will have your skin looking fantastic! Skincare gives the facts, dispels the myths, and shows the best way to get your best skin on any budget. Hirons brings simple tips and tricks, cheat sheets, and advice on choosing the right products for your skin type with her no-nonsense guide to brighter skin.

The Skincare Bible: Your No-Nonsense Guide to Great Skin by Anjali Mahto

From Dr. Anjali Mahto, one of the UK’s leading dermatologists, comes The Skincare Bible, a definitive companion to caring for your body’s largest organ. Taking good care of your skin is the key to getting healthy skin, but with so much conflicting information, it is difficult to find the best tips to get clear, glowing skin. Dr. Mahto uses her expertise and science-based evidence to cut out the noise and give readers the facts. The Skincare Bible provides simple and concise tips to find the best products and routines for you and your skin type.