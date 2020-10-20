Back when I was an undergrad and still a baby when it came to using words like “discourse” and “privilege” and being able to express more clearly what it’s like to swim in a sea of whiteness when you’re not white yourself, I read blogs to get what my formal education didn’t give me. That was when the Crunk Feminist Collective was launching a blog that helped pioneer a rich form of expression combining, among other things, AAVE and scholarly jargon. These writers were calling out the lack of culturally sensitive rhetoric within the Ivory Tower of academia, working towards a “productive dissonance that occurs as we work at the edges of disciplines, on the margins of social life, and in the vexed spaces between academic and non-academic communities.” This anthology collects their early work, and you can visit their still-thriving website for newer posts.