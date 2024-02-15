A Heart’s a Heavy Burden: 10 Books Like HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE

Megan Mabee has been filling notebooks with her story ideas and favorite book quotes since she first began reading. She enjoys board gaming, rewatching Miyazaki movies, and building Legos with her preschooler. Megan holds a Master of Library and Information Studies degree from UNC Greensboro and a Public Librarian Certification. Megan has worked in a college bookstore and high school library, and she now loves talking books in the public library where she works and as a Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations .

Falling in love with fictional characters is one of my favorite pastimes, and there are few characters over the years I’ve fallen harder for than Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle. I have rewatched Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli film adaptation of Howl’s Moving Castle more times than I can count, and my copy of the original book written by Diana Wynne Jones boasts many of those tell-tale crinkles along its spine that reveal my love of rereading it. As Howl is wont to do within his own story, both the film and the book have stolen my heart.

The Wizard Howl is a character you can’t help but gravitate towards. While, yes, the handsome and charismatic wizard persona does hold plenty of appeal, a number of other nuances flesh him out. I like that he’s not perfect; he’s suave, nonchalant, grouchy, selfish, vain, fickle, misunderstood, brilliant, hilarious, yet also quite loving under all of that exterior. His character arc over the course of the story is quite swoon-worthy, too, and he does turn out to be an unlikely hero in the end.