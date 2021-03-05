This novel was first published in 1908 and has achieved canonical status ever since. Even though it’s a children’s novel, adults can equally indulge in the eccentric charm it has to offer. Set in the pastoral version of Edwardian England, this book focuses on the lives of four anthropomorphized animals: Mole, Rat, Toad, and Badger. The book starts with the meeting of Mole and Rat. With the advent of spring, Mole steps outside to enjoy the fine weather. It contains a few independent short stories as well featuring Rat and Mole. All the characters are nuanced and have been fleshed out with great literary dexterity, highlighting how much of a creative genius Grahame is, overall making this book a must-read for everyone celebrating Pisces season.