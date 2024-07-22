Books By and About Vice President Kamala Harris for Readers of All Ages

Jeff O'Neal is the executive editor of Book Riot and Panels. He also co-hosts The Book Riot Podcast . Follow him on Twitter: @thejeffoneal .

In 2021, Kamala Harris made history as our first Black and South Asian American Vice President. Prior to that, she was also the second Black woman (and first South Asian American) elected to the Senate. She’s now running for President. Harris is a reader and is the author of several books. Her favorite books have been covered previously here at Book Riot. They include Native Son by Richard Wright and Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison. The Kamala Harris books below give readers of all ages the opportunity to learn more about our Vice President.

The fact is, no single voice can represent an entire region, so I’ve brought together fifteen books to read instead of Hillbilly Elegy that will each give you a unique perspective on Appalachia. This list represents only a small portion of the rich tradition of Appalachian literature, but it’s a great place to start.

Jeff and Rebecca are back to do more discussion of The New York Times‘s list of the Best Books of the 21st Century, go over the reader version of the list, predict what books we think are the most likely to make Obama’s summer reading list, talk about their recent reading, and more.

We’ve hit peak heat here in the Midwest, as I’m sure has been the case elsewhere across the US. Nothing sounds better than sitting beneath a cranked-up air conditioner with a cool glass of water and a stack of must-read books. Let’s take a peek at some of the awesome options for new YA books hitting shelves this week.