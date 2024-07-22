New YA Books Hitting Shelves This Week, July 22, 2024

Juliana Zhao’s family has lost their reputation among their small Taiwanese American community because her older sister was disowned several years ago. Juliana is going to fix this: she knows she’s not only an expert on love but she is going to win the Asian Americans in Business Competition, which is a big deal.

But then Juliana’s partner for the competition drops her and she’s forced to partner with Garrett Tsai, best described as her frenemy. They’re working on a dating advice column and they continue to butt heads with how to do it—and as much as Juliana is desperate to win this business competition, she’s recognizing that she might have to face failure.

But is winning what she cares about anyway? Perhaps there’s something more to the world (and to love!) than competition. This is a rom-com for fans of enemies-to-lovers storylines.