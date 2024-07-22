The Readers’ List of the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century, Predicting Obama’s Summer Reading List, and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca are back to do more discussion of The New York Times‘s list of the Best Books of the 21st Century, go over the reader version of the list, predict what books we think are the most likely to make Obama’s summer reading list, talk about their recent reading, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century

NYT reveals readers’ top 100

Slow Productivity by Cal Newport

State of Paradise by Laura Van Den Berg

The Coin by Yasmin Zaher

The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman

There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraquib

James by Percival Everett

Fire Exit by Morgan Talty

The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson

The Women by Kristin Hannah

The Searcher by Tana French