The Readers’ List of the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century, Predicting Obama’s Summer Reading List, and more.
Jeff and Rebecca are back to do more discussion of The New York Times‘s list of the Best Books of the 21st Century, go over the reader version of the list, predict what books we think are the most likely to make Obama’s summer reading list, talk about their recent reading, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
Slow Productivity by Cal Newport
State of Paradise by Laura Van Den Berg
The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman
There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraquib
The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson
