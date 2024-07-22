Haunting Horror Manga and Graphic Novels

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

And since we’re getting a new Junji Ito book this week, why not celebrate by adorning your floor with a gorgeous (but super creepy) Uzumaki spiral rug? This rug is 60″ × 60″ (152cm × 152cm) and 100% polyester chenille with hemmed edges for durability. This is $120, but you can save 25% when you buy three items from this shop.

Guess what, horror fans? It’s release week for a new Junji Ito manga. Horror manga readers know what that means: we’re in for a treat. So in honor of the new Junji Ito, I thought we’d talk about a few horror manga and graphic novels that are must-reads. I’ve also got another new witchy release I’m excited to share with you too. So let’s dive in.

If you’re into creepy family horror, you need to check out this horror manga from Shuzo Oshimi. Seiichi is a boy with a fairly normal life. He goes to school, he hangs out with his friends, he has a crush on a girl, and he has a mother who loves him. Sure, she’s a little overprotective of him, but that’s totally normal…right? This is a psychological horror novel that slowly builds and will totally shock you in the end.

Alright! Now to the book that inspired this whole newsletter this week. Alley was first published in Japan in 1992, but it’s now being released for English readers for the first time. This is a short story collection of 10 grotesque and surreal horror stories based on urban legends. Each of these stories incorporates the kind of uncanny imagery Junji Ito is famous for, and yeah, it’s complete nightmare fodder.

Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

Ready for some thrills and chills? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of horror

I feel like I’ve been talking about this one A LOT lately, but forgive me. This one deserves to be read, and I want to make sure you hear about it. So Witches We Became takes place over spring break, and high school senior Nell is heading to a private Florida island with some of her friends. It seems like the perfect vacation, but the island houses a secret curse. And each of Nell’s friends brought secrets of their own. This is the only non-graphic novel on the list this week, but this cover is scary enough. I don’t need more images for this one.

The Low, Low Woods by Carmen Maria Machado Here’s a shocking and unsettling graphic novel from Carmen Maria Machado, author of In the Dream House. This story starts when friends El and Vee wake up in a movie theater with no memory of how they got there or what happened to them. As the girls try to uncover the truth behind their lost memories, disturbing secrets about their town come to light. This features haunting and beautiful illustrations by DaNi.

Enjoy checking out some scary, scary images this week. I’ll be back next week, same time, same place, for more horror recs. Until then, you can follow me (and message me) on Instagram at emandhercat. Sweet dreams, horror fans!

If a horror fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here.