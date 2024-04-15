Just for Fun: The Best Bookish Beyoncé Goodies

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

I remember how, for a while, it was implied that her image and music were products of a larger pop machine that was devoid of any of her input. I also remember believing some of this back in the day — and, honestly, it may have been a little true. To establish and maintain a career as far-reaching and awe-inspiring as hers often takes the efforts of many different people. In recent years, though, it’s become clear how her music is hers and is just as unique, personal, and creative as anyone else’s (if not more so, but I don’t want to be too much of a stan, so I digress).

Beyoncé and I go way back. The Writing’s on the Wall Destiny’s Child album was one of my first Big Girl CDs in the early aughts, and I have been listening to and following Beyoncé in some capacity ever since.

Though we’ve just been graced with her latest era, which some have dubbed the Yeehaw/Beyhaw era, it feels like her strongest and most magnificent yet. I do not exaggerate when I say that the album Cowboy Carter is the best one she’s ever released and one of the most creative albums I’ve heard from a star of her caliber in a while.

It takes listeners through her life and looks at the various experiences that come from being a Black woman musician from the American South. She hops from genre to genre — country, ’60s/’70s pop and rock, opera, and more — as she explores discrimination, love, motherhood, and Black Americans’ various contributions to music and culture. It honestly is amazing, and I recommend you give it a listen, even if you aren’t a Bey fan normally.

Now, if you are like me, and already are a fan of Bey’s and a reader, then these bookish Beyoncé items below will give you absolute life.

Beyoncé Bookmarks I’m still living for Beyoncé’s Renaissance era, to be honest, and this dress ate. Relive it through this a magnetic bookmark $4+

Bey stays serving body-ody-oddy, and this magnetic bookmark from act ii is it.

Beyoncé Stickers These Beyoncé stickers aren’t particularly bookish, but I’ve included them because, as a fan who owns an ereader, they are perfect for decorating. This one, which features the futuristic Neighdine thee Horse, is $10.

More kindle-cover fodder! This time from the current Yeehaw era. $3+

Miscellaneous Bookish Beyoncé Goodies And here we have Reneigh the Disco Horse featured on a pouch, which can store all your various bookish items, like bookmarks and note-taking accessories. $9.34+ (until April 15)

Reneigh and Bey sure do make an excellent pair, don’t they? *approving sigh* Get this velveteen plush blanket for $41.

Stay Cozy and keep your drinks Heated with this mug featuring lyrics from Renaissance. $15+

Now, this Beyoncé Barbey tote bag is not from any official Beyoncé pics, as far as I know, but it’s still cute and perfect for Bey fans who also loved the Greta Gerwig film. $15

Stand in your inner Beyoncé-ness while you read — which apparently smells like black current + rose, mimosa + pineapple, or white tea + sage. $30

I so love a tote, and I love this buxom, retro Cowboy Carter visual even more. I see this tote in your future, filled to the brim with library books. This ain’t Texas, but you can hold ’em (hey 🎶). $20+

Fellow Bey fans, I hope I’ve been able to meaningfully add to your collection. If you’re still looking for more bookish goodies as you listen to Cowboy Carter for what I’m sure is the gazillionth time, check out these Black-owned Etsy shops, and these stickers that celebrate the right to read.