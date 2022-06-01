This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I am a tried-and-true, passionate lover of summer. I know there’s been a lot of interesting and thought-provoking discourse in recent years about whether many of us actually love summer as a season or we love it because we’ve associated it with a sense of freedom from constraint, thanks to it being a break from school in our younger years. Me? I love it. Give me sun, heat, tall glasses of fizzy water, some shades, and my hammock and I’ll be happy (and this goes even if I never step outside in summer, too — even the rainy days feel luxurious because of how long and slow they move).

One way to get into the celebratory mood for the upcoming season is to stock up on some bookish summer goods. I’ve pulled together a little of everything here, from stickers and enamel pins to cute drinkware, totes, and more. Consider this your one-stop shop for leaning into your love for the season or as a means of finding some joy in a season you’re not so keen on. I find even in my less-loved season, if I surround myself with reminders to be in that season, I’m able to enjoy it just a little bit more.

Hot tip: maybe purchase a couple of these things and tuck them away as prizes for taking part in a summer reading challenge. This could be a challenge you make up yourself, one you take on through a local library or book club, engaging in activities to amp up your bookish summer fun, or using the longer days of sun to catch up on your Read Harder challenge. I personally use the summer to pick an author or series and read my way through — let me tell you how well the Ramona Quimby books hold up and that the Norma Klein books were absolutely something special in YA.

Bookish Summer Goods for Summer Reading Fun Light a thematic candle while reading indoors. I love that this one is called summertime stories and features all of the delicious sweet smells of summer. $18.

Summer is absolutely better with a book. Select from several color options with this summer reading tee. $24, up to 3XL.

I can imagine how delicious and refreshing lemonade would taste in this retro reader glass. $16 and up.

What will your summer story be this year? Grab one of these enamel pins for $8.

I am tempted to pick up one of these fun book sleeves to keep what I’m reading safe from the elements while I’m out and about (…in my backyard) this summer. $17 and up, depending on size.

There is nothing I do not love about this minimalist reader art. The clean lines. The simplicity. The fact it could be anybody just chilling with a book and cuppa. It’s a little pricier, but if you’re looking for a knockout bookish decor piece, this is it. $120 and up, depending on size.

I try to avoid putting any specific author/book into these roundups unless that’s the focus, but this sunglasses keychain was just too great to not include. Whether you’re a TJR megafan or not, this summer reading keychain is adorable. $7.

Cat + book + summer = your summer reading uniform tee. $24, with color options up to size 3XL.

Whale say hello to your new favorite book page holder. $9.

Personally, I spell smut with a single t, but the double t puts a unique emphasis on it. Put your favorite smutt in these great tote bags. $13 and up.

This ice cream cone bookmark is so much fun. $3 and up.

The perfect sticker to outline your summer plans. $2 and up.

Decorate your book tote with this summer reading iron on patch. $5.

Anyone else plan on having a hot book summer? $23 and up, through size 4XL, with color options.

I’m here for this bright resin fruit bookmark. $9.