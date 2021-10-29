romance reader print
Show Love for Love With These Bookish Romance Goods

We are all big fans of the romance genre here at Book Riot. Especially as it becomes ever more diverse, queer, equitable and thus, even more interesting. Romance has always been a feminist exploration of the courtship that leads up to happily ever after; the recent (and long overdue!) expansion into love that is not cisgender and heteronormative makes the genre ever more inclusive and anti-kyriarchy.

The thing about romance as a genre is that, just like there are as many ways of recognizing compatibility and love to chose a partner(s) as there are people, there is almost certainly a sub-genre out there that can catch your notice. Do you lean historical or more contemporary? Do you like your romance with a little (or a lottle) more flesh-on-flesh? Prefer more fantastical settings or perhaps a vampire or two? There’s a sub-genre for that. And then there are the endless variations on how one gets to happily ever after. Romance novels almost always come to a happy resolution at the end; most of them have a female protagonist because, as mentioned, they are also a deeply feminist fantasy about women who can be both individualized human beings and find love — something the “real world” struggles with (although the “protagonist as female” rule is being challenged as more authors with diverse interests and experiences enter the arena — more diversity everywhere, please!).

Whether you’re a newbie or have read every Nora Roberts novel ever published, you’ll appreciate the ability to proclaim your love of romance to the world with these romance-themed goods.

Two book-shaped enamel pins, pink with silver or rose gold highlights. The title of the book is "ROMANCE READER."

Starting small! Proclaim your reading preference quietly and clearly with this enamel pin from ReaderZing. $11

A 3" long by 1" tall sticker showing 16 colorful book spines that describe romance tropes.

This 3″ wide sticker from CardiganLibrarian would be perfect on a water bottle, in a journal, or really anywhere! $2.25

A sticker that looks like the cover of a romance novel. A white woman in a peach dress and a woman of color in a purple dress gaze longingly at one another. The text reads, "Romance Novels; they're actually really good stories!"

Another sticker I can’t resist! Proclaim your addiction to Sapphic romance with this book cover sticker celebrating the love only two ladies can share. From fuglybarbie; comes in three sizes. The smallest is 3″x3″ at $6.

A 7-ounce white candle in a glass jar with a black top and a mint-green label that reads, "There Was Only One Bed." It is "Clean Cotton" scented.

One of my favorite tropes, especially with LGBTQIA+ romances is the “oh dear whatever shall we do? There is only one bed!” If you, like me, think this trope is both darling and hilarious, you’ll appreciate this “Clean Cotton” scented candle (a scent choice that garnered another snicker) from RomancelandiaCandles. $12

Three pink and white magnetic bookmarks shaped like books. The one on the left says, "you can never have too many book boyfriends." The middle says "romance reader" and one on the right says, "romance books are my happy place."

Any reader worth their library card knows that if you’re going to read physical books that don’t belong to you, you’ll need a bookmark. And what better way to mark the page in your romance novel than with an appropriately-themed magnetic bookmark from CarleyDesignsCo? $5 each or $15 for the set.

Five vinyl stickers. The first says "womxn's pleasure is absolutely fuckign necessary." The second says "reading romance is an act of defiance." Third says "Stay home, read romance," fourth says "HEA or GTFO," and fifth says "I want there to be happily ever afters for the fucked up crowd."

Another sticker set! I adore stickers, and this set from TusksandPeonies is charming. $13

Graphic with text reading "Romance Novels are my Therapy" on white wood background

For those of you with an electronic cutter like a Cricut, here is a file from FancyCaseStore for you to cut out your own announcement about your favorite therapy and put it wherever you choose. $3

Tshirt with text "You had me at Dashing Lord" with sneakers and jeans

If you’re ready to announce your affection for historical fiction, this comfy T-shirt from ILoveHEAs might be exactly the right way to do it! Dashing lords are a weakness of mine, too. Who doesn’t want to be a duchess, after all? $24

"Reality Sucks read romance" white polyester zip bag

Another gem from ILoveHEAs is this polyester zip bag. The bag comes in small ($13) and large ($16) and is the perfect carrier for anything from pencils to makeup to snacks for kids.

A white spiral notebook with a stylized white woman on the front. She is wearing yellow sunglasses, rocks a grey pixie shag haircut, and is wearing an off-shoulder purple shirt that says "romance novels are my therapy."

If romance novels are your therapy, you could do your therapy journaling in this 118-page spiral notebook from kissandletmetellyou! $18

A white pillowcase with black text that reads, "reading romance is the only thing better than dreaming."

You’ll have sweet dreams when you rest your head on this pillowcase from BigBookLoverShop, reminding you of the dashing heroes and plucky protagonists who all live rent-free in your head. $20

Four etched wooden bookmarks in black, natural, dark red, and fuchsia; all have the same design. It is the silhouette of a woman surrounded by roses under a Gothic window.

This wooden bookmark by TheBookishDen is Wuthering Heights-themed, but could easily be interpreted as any heroine of a historical romance. $7

A white coffee mug that reads "life is too short to not read smutty books" in black lettering with a red lipstick kiss.

If you like a little smut with your coffee, then this 11 oz. mug from RooReadsALot is the perfect accompaniment! $10

An art print of a teal couch with multi-colored cushions and two cats on it, one black, one white. On the coffee table is a book and a coffee cup. "Romance Reader" is written across the top of the print.

This mid-century modern style art print from DexMex would look divine next to your overstuffed romance novel bookshelf! $27

A white polyester shoulder tote that says "I still read fairytales they're just dirtier now" in black and pink letters

Obviously you need another tote bag for library books, groceries, or anything that strikes your fancy. Remind people that fairytales are still legitimate adult reading — especially if they have a bit of smut involved! This one is from StephaniesCreativeCo. $25

A gradient white-to-pink vinyl sticker with a skeleton holding a book and text that says "give me smut or give me death."

Romance novels are not all smutty, but let’s face it: the ones that are, tend to be more fun. Let everyone know which hill you’re prepared to die on with this sticker from TheKraftyWon. $4

Black pants on a which background. The pants have white writing on them that say, "Proud Smut Reader."

Currently my favorite sweats are grey and say, “100% that bitch” on them with a lip print on the ass; I got them at a Lizzo concert right before lockdown. But these cozy-looking ones from TheDearWriterCo are in very close contention! $30

A white polyester shoulder back with yellow straps and black writing that says: Alphas & Betas & Billionaires & Bodyguards & Cinnamon Rolls & Doctors & Firefighters & Highlanders & Rockstars & Vikings

Don’t know which one is your favorite? Feeling like you don’t want to have to choose? Then this Hero Tropes bag from MeetCuteCreative is for you! $23

And there you have it! Enough romance goods to shout your favorite genre to the world. Go forth and represent equality in love! And once you’ve loaded up your carts with romance goodies, pick up some books too, including excellent contemporary romance novels and these romance novels by Indigenous authors.

