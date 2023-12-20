Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
collage of bookish puzzles
Book Fetish

10 Bookish Puzzles for Cozy Winter Nights

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Julia Rittenberg

Senior Contributor

Julia is a professional nerd who can be spotted in the wild lounging with books in the park in Brooklyn, NY. She has a BA in International Studies from the University of Chicago and an MA in Media Studies from Pratt Institute. She loves fandom, theater, cheese, and Edith Piaf. Find her at juliarittenberg.com.

View All posts by Julia Rittenberg

Even though I am a lifelong indoor kid, being relentlessly inside through the harsh winter months can get difficult. It’s important to have some sort of activity. Even if it’s not actively snowing, the weather in the winter can get pretty nasty and unforgiving, which necessitates staying inside and making our own fun. Having a puzzle on the go is a great way to have a little activity break from reading, cleaning, or anything else. Letting your brain focus on fitting the pieces together can be very meditative, and there are a number of great book puzzles for cozy winter nights.

Puzzling can be a long and frustrating process, but I’m never doing it for speed or as an attempt to win. The nice thing about puzzles — and other solitary home activities like reading — is that they don’t have to be competitive. My hatred of competitive activities is probably what drove my relentless indoor kid nature. And, though reading is usually a solitary activity, puzzles can be something to do as a group, chatting about favorite books or other literary topics.

We have plenty of book-specific and bookish art puzzles to tide you through the winter months when the weather pushes you to embrace the life of an indoor kid.

Author and book puzzles

unemployed philosophers guild jane austen puzzle cover

The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Jane Austen Jigsaw Puzzle

Relive the wit and wisdom throughout Jane Austen’s novels with this colorful puzzle representing her body of work. $20

great american novels puzzle cover

Re-Marks Great American Novels 1000-Piece Puzzle for All Ages

In addition to puzzling, you can make a game out of how many of these classic novels you’ve read, are planning to read, or are definitely never going to read. $18

young adult puzzle cover

Re-marks Young Adult Novels 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for All Ages

Remember your favorite young adult novels as you meditate on the many mistakes and joys of youth with this book covers puzzle. $18

the hobbit puzzle cover

AQUARIUS The Hobbit Map Puzzle (1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle)

You can spend a cold afternoon going on an adventure with this Hobbit artwork. $23

archie comics puzzle cover

Cobble Hill Classic Jigsaw Puzzle (1000 Piece)

Put together your favorite characters from the original Archie comics over the cold winter days. $31

Artistic Literary Puzzles

john derian library puzzle cover

John Derian Paper Goods: The Library 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Get lost in the library, as well as the beautiful artwork of John Derian. $20

book nerd puzzle cover

Book Nerd 1,000-Piece Puzzle

You can spend days celebrating your book nerd tendencies with this colorful, intricate puzzle. $23

book club puzzle cover

Galison Book Club Puzzle

For a little extra fun during your book club, you can break out this puzzle between the long conversations about your reading. $17

cat puzzle cover

The Cats of Charles Wysocki 750-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

This puzzle is the perfect unification of a love of books and a love of cats. Your cat will probably climb all over it. $26

New Yorker at The Strand puzzle

The New Yorker – At the Strand 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Even if it’s too cold to go out and explore bookstores, you can enjoy them at home with another colorful bookish puzzle. $28

Even with the cold of the winter months, bookish puzzles are a great activity for meditating on your favorite books at home.