10 Bookish Puzzles for Cozy Winter Nights

Even though I am a lifelong indoor kid, being relentlessly inside through the harsh winter months can get difficult. It’s important to have some sort of activity. Even if it’s not actively snowing, the weather in the winter can get pretty nasty and unforgiving, which necessitates staying inside and making our own fun. Having a puzzle on the go is a great way to have a little activity break from reading, cleaning, or anything else. Letting your brain focus on fitting the pieces together can be very meditative, and there are a number of great book puzzles for cozy winter nights.

Puzzling can be a long and frustrating process, but I’m never doing it for speed or as an attempt to win. The nice thing about puzzles — and other solitary home activities like reading — is that they don’t have to be competitive. My hatred of competitive activities is probably what drove my relentless indoor kid nature. And, though reading is usually a solitary activity, puzzles can be something to do as a group, chatting about favorite books or other literary topics.

We have plenty of book-specific and bookish art puzzles to tide you through the winter months when the weather pushes you to embrace the life of an indoor kid.

Author and book puzzles The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Jane Austen Jigsaw Puzzle Relive the wit and wisdom throughout Jane Austen’s novels with this colorful puzzle representing her body of work. $20

Re-Marks Great American Novels 1000-Piece Puzzle for All Ages In addition to puzzling, you can make a game out of how many of these classic novels you’ve read, are planning to read, or are definitely never going to read. $18

Re-marks Young Adult Novels 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for All Ages Remember your favorite young adult novels as you meditate on the many mistakes and joys of youth with this book covers puzzle. $18

AQUARIUS The Hobbit Map Puzzle (1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle) You can spend a cold afternoon going on an adventure with this Hobbit artwork. $23

Cobble Hill Classic Jigsaw Puzzle (1000 Piece) Put together your favorite characters from the original Archie comics over the cold winter days. $31

Artistic Literary Puzzles John Derian Paper Goods: The Library 1,000-Piece Puzzle Get lost in the library, as well as the beautiful artwork of John Derian. $20

Book Nerd 1,000-Piece Puzzle You can spend days celebrating your book nerd tendencies with this colorful, intricate puzzle. $23

Galison Book Club Puzzle For a little extra fun during your book club, you can break out this puzzle between the long conversations about your reading. $17

The Cats of Charles Wysocki 750-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle This puzzle is the perfect unification of a love of books and a love of cats. Your cat will probably climb all over it. $26

The New Yorker – At the Strand 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Even if it’s too cold to go out and explore bookstores, you can enjoy them at home with another colorful bookish puzzle. $28

Even with the cold of the winter months, bookish puzzles are a great activity for meditating on your favorite books at home.