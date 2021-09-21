12 Bookish Hats for Bookworm’s Heads

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For book lovers, there’s nothing like a literary accessory to announce your love of reading to the world. And what better way to transition from summer to fall than with a bookish hat that can keep the sun out of your eyes? Whether you’re looking for something to shield you from the sun on long walks to the library, something to protect your eyes during beach reading sessions, or something to show your literary side off to your baseball team, a hat is a perfect complement to any casual outfit.

Most of the hats here are geared toward the warmer months, though some of you who don’t live in the frigid midwest may be able to sport them year-round. Available in various styles and colors, bookish hats also make a great gift for a book-loving friend since their sizing is generally adaptable. Bookish hats can help you show off specific books you love, share a literary quote from your favorite book, or tell the world how much you love reading. Most of these hats are what I call “ball caps,” but I’ve learned the internet refers to them as “dad caps,” which means they have a soft feel and will fit comfortably right out of the box. Whatever your style, pack one of these bookish hats for your next reading adventure, and you’ll be all set!

For book lovers everywhere, try on this colorful, bookish hat. $21

Start your day in an excellent way by pairing good coffee, a good book, and this hat. $26

This sweetly bookish hat is a pretty pastel blue and perfect for shading your eyes while reading in the sunshine. $34

Gift this hat to your favorite aspiring novelist. $20

Percy Jackson fans will want to pack this hat before heading off to camp or anywhere else! $18

Alas, poor Yorick, at least he gets to be on this spooky hat. $ 20

Keep Vonnegut’s words in mind with this simple and straightforward hat. $30

This hat is a sweet reference to the illustrations from The Little Prince. $22

Embrace your inner book nerd and let the world know you’re proud to be one in this hat. $21

A Court of Thorns and Roses fans will definitely want this hat on their head. $23

Bookshelf Tees always has the most colorful and creative designs, and this awesome hat is no exception! $23

This sunhat will be the perfect pairing for a day of beach reads! $33

Once you’ve got your bookish hat needs covered, check out some other bookish goods, like these must-have reading accessories or a temporary tattoo!