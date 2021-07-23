Must-Have Summer Reading Accessories From Etsy

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There is nothing quite like reading during the summer. Whether it’s in the comfort of your own home, outside while travelling, or on the beach during the perfect summer day, relaxing with a book in the beautiful summer sunshine is just another experience altogether. But summer reading can be made even better when you have the perfect reading accessories to go along with the perfect books. Here are a few must-have reading accessories to make your summer reading life the best it can be:

Obviously, everyone needs a cute tote bag to carry around all the book you’re going to read this summer. You can’t go wrong with this adorable Meet Me At Book Lovers Lane Tote. $14

Alternatively, another perfect tote bag to bring your books around with you this summer is this Too Many Books Or Not Enough Bookshelves Tote! $21.78

Nothing says summer like this fun and colourful book sleeve to slip your books into! $13

You can’t go wrong with this gorgeous floral book sleeve perfect for hardbacks, paperbacks, and even your kindle. $16.70

You definitely want to stay hydrated while doing all your summer reading, so these are the perfect water bottle for Jane Austen fans. $20.33

Check out this amazing Library Card water bottle! $27.99

As you go on all your literary adventures this summer, you can bring along this adorable Going On An Adventure Tumbler. $26

You definitely want to keep track of all of your reading this summer, and here’s the perfect travel size reading log to help you do that! $6.50

Another fun travel size journal to help log all your reading this summer, this one with so many fun illustrations on the inside! $6

If you’re out and about this summer, you definitely don’t want to miss out on this cute but convenient bookmark, which helps you keep track of your TBR while you’re reading! $2.83

Nothing quite says summer like these bright and colourful pineapple themed magnetic bookmarks! $5.75

If you’re at the beach this summer, you don’t want to miss out on this fun comic book beach blanket! $36.99

If you’re reading outside on your Kindle this summer, you definitely want a cute floral pattern Kindle case to go along with that! $43.54

Now that your summer reading accessories are set, pop these summer must-reads and 2021 must-read beach reads into your tote of choice.