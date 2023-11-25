Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: November 25, 2023 Deals Nov 25, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 My Dear Henry by Kalynn Bayron Get This Deal $.99 The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater Get This Deal $2.99 Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor Get This Deal $1.99 Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $2.99 Legendborn by Tracy Deonn Get This Deal $1.99 The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh Get This Deal $.99 Idol Gossip by Alexandra Leigh Young Get This Deal $1.99 My Good Man by Eric Gansworth Get This Deal $2.99 Toil & Trouble by Jessica Spotswood and Tess Sharpe Get This Deal $2.99 Darius The Great Deserves Better by Adib Khorram Get This Deal You Might Also Like NPR's Best Books of the Year The 100 Best Books of 2023, According to the New York Times Here are the Highest-Rated Books From Every Country Swords & Smooches: 8 High Fantasy Romance Novels The Best Black Friday Deals for Book Lovers The Very Grungiest of Sci-Fi