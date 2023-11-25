Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: November 25, 2023

My Dear Henry
$2.99 My Dear Henry by Kalynn Bayron
The Scorpio Races
$.99 The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater
Hotel Magnifique
$2.99 Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor
Well, That Was Unexpected
$1.99 Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Legendborn
$2.99 Legendborn by Tracy Deonn
The Beautiful
$1.99 The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh
Idol Gossip
$.99 Idol Gossip by Alexandra Leigh Young 
My Good Man
$1.99 My Good Man by Eric Gansworth
Toil & Trouble
$2.99 Toil & Trouble by Jessica Spotswood and Tess Sharpe
Darius The Great Deserves Better
$2.99 Darius The Great Deserves Better by Adib Khorram
