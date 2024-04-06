Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day for April 6, 2024 Deals Apr 6, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Making of Yolanda La Bruja by Lorraine Avila Get This Deal $1.99 The Quiet and the Loud by Helena Fox Get This Deal $4.99 City of Beasts by Corrie Wang Get This Deal $2.99 The Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur Get This Deal $2.99 Jackaby by William Ritter Get This Deal $1.99 What I Carry by Jennifer Longo Get This Deal $1.99 Otherworld by Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller Get This Deal $1.99 Stars, Hide Your Fires by Jessica Mary Best Get This Deal You Might Also Like Louisiana HB 777 Would Criminalize Librarians and Libraries Who Join the American Library Association The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024 (So Far) The 2024 PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction Winner Has Been Announced 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books To Read in April 2024 The Best Book Club Books Out in April The Best Books of 2024...So Far