Young Adult Deals Book Riot's YA Deals of the Day for April 13, 2024 Deals Apr 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 We Are All So Good at Smiling by Amber Mcbride Get This Deal $3.99 The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall Get This Deal $2.99 Izzy + Tristan by Shannon Dunlap Get This Deal $3.99 The Theft of Sunlight by Intisar Khanani Get This Deal $1.99 Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon Get This Deal $2.99 The Killing Code by Ellie Marney Get This Deal $1.99 The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith Get This Deal $1.99 Heroes, Gods and Monsters of the Greek Myths by Bernard Evslin Get This Deal