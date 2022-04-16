Uncategorized Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: April 16, 2022 Deals Apr 16, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Oni PressThe best YA ebook deals, sponsored by Oni Press. $1.99 Required Reading for the Disenfranchised Freshman by Kristen R. Lee Get This Deal $2.99 Everything Leads To You by Nina LaCour Get This Deal $1.99 The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta Get This Deal $.99 Ever The Hunted by Erin Summerill Get This Deal $1.99 Jackaby by William Ritter Get This Deal $2.99 Trouble Girls by Julia Lynn Rubin Get This Deal You Might Also Like Fantasy Romance Novels To Fall in Love With The Best Books Under 200 Pages 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now Why I Deleted My Goodreads TBR (And Why You Probably Should, Too) The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel Brooklyn Library Offers Access to Banned eBooks to Teens Across the U.S.