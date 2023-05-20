Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for May 20, 2023

Skin of the Sea
$2.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen
Turtles All The Way Down
$2.99 Turtles All The Way Down by John Green
Great or Nothing
$1.99 Great or Nothing by Joy McCullough, Caroline Tung Richmond, Tess Sharpe, and Jessica Spotswood
In The Wild Light
$1.99 In The Wild Light by Jeff Zentner
Ballad & Dagger
$.99 Ballad & Dagger by Daniel José Older 
Forged in Fire and Stars
$2.99 Forged in Fire and Stars by Andrea Robertson
It Goes Like This
$2.99 It Goes Like This by Miel Moreland
Agnes at the End of the World
$2.99 Agnes at the End of the World by Kelly McWilliams
Jellicoe Road
$1.99 Jellicoe Road by
B*Witch
$2.99 B*Witch by Paige McKenzie and Nancy Ohlin
