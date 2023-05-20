Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for May 20, 2023 Deals May 20, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen Get This Deal $2.99 Turtles All The Way Down by John Green Get This Deal $1.99 Great or Nothing by Joy McCullough, Caroline Tung Richmond, Tess Sharpe, and Jessica Spotswood Get This Deal $1.99 In The Wild Light by Jeff Zentner Get This Deal $.99 Ballad & Dagger by Daniel José Older Get This Deal $2.99 Forged in Fire and Stars by Andrea Robertson Get This Deal $2.99 It Goes Like This by Miel Moreland Get This Deal $2.99 Agnes at the End of the World by Kelly McWilliams Get This Deal $1.99 Jellicoe Road by Get This Deal $2.99 B*Witch by Paige McKenzie and Nancy Ohlin Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Scariest Vampire Books to Read Until Your Blood Runs Cold Heroes Get Better with Age: 10 Middle-Aged Protagonists in SFF 12 Books That Prove Nothing is Off Limits for YA 10 Books I Loved But Didn't Understand 8 Classics That Should Be Adapted into Gritty K-Dramas Scorsese's Killer of the Flower Moon Trailer Dropped, Starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio