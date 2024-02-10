Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for February 10, 2024

Cinderella Is Dead
$2.99 Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
Monster: A Graphic Novel
$2.99 Monster: A Graphic Novel by Walter Dean Myers, adapted by Guy A. Sims & ill. by Dawud Anyabwile
The Blackwoods
$2.99 The Blackwoods by Brandy Colbert
Freedom! The Story of the Black Panther Party
$2.99 Freedom! The Story of the Black Panther Party by Jetta Grace Martin, Joshua Bloom, and Waldo E. Martin Jr.
Finding Jupiter
$1.99 Finding Jupiter by Kelis Rowe
My Week With Him
$2.99 My Week With Him by Joya Goffney
Pride
$2.99 Pride by Ibi Zoboi
Piecing Me Together
$1.99 Piecing Me Together by Renée Watson
The Chosen One
$2.99 The Chosen One by Echo Brown
Friday I'm In Love
$1.99 Friday I'm In Love by Camryn Garrett
When You Were Everything
$1.99 When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk
Promposal
$2.99 Promposal by RaeChell Garrett
You Bet Your Heart
$1.99 You Bet Your Heart by Danielle Parker
I'm Not Supposed to Be in the Dark
$2.99 I'm Not Supposed to Be in the Dark by Riss M. Neilson
