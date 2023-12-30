Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for December 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
An Echo in the City
$3.99 An Echo in the City by K. X. Song
Elsewhere
$3.99 Elsewhere by Gabrielle Zevin
The Faithful Spy: Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Plot to Kill Hitler 
$2.99 The Faithful Spy: Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Plot to Kill Hitler  by John Hendrix
Heart of Iron
$2.99 Heart of Iron by Ashley Poston
The Art of Losing
$1.99 The Art of Losing by Lizzy Mason
Blanca & Roja
$3.99 Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore
Ace of Spades
$2.99 Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
If I Can Give You That
$1.99 If I Can Give You That by Michael Gray Bulla
