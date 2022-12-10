Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for December 10, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Sponsored by the audio edition of Saint by Adrienne Young

The best YA book deals of the day, sponsored by the audio edition of Saint by Adrienne Young.

You Can Go Your Own Way
$2.99 You Can Go Your Own Way by Eric Smith
Get This Deal
Only A Monster
$2.99 Only A Monster by Vanessa Len
Get This Deal
Violet Made of Thorns
$2.99 Violet Made of Thorns by Gina Chen
Get This Deal
Spinning
$2.99 Spinning by Tillie Walden
Get This Deal
Eliza and Her Monsters
$1.99 Eliza and Her Monsters by Francesca Zappia 
Get This Deal
Being Mary Bennet
$2.99 Being Mary Bennet by J. C. Peterson
Get This Deal
Slip
$1.99 Slip by Marika McCoola and Aatmaja Pandya
Get This Deal
If You Only Knew
$2.99 If You Only Knew by Prerna Pickett 
Get This Deal