Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for April 15, 2023

When We Collided
$3.99 When We Collided by Emery Lord
Elatsoe
$2.99 Elatsoe by Darcy Little Badger
Beauty
$1.99 Beauty by Robin McKinley
A Million to One
$2.99 A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar
Loveless
$1.99 Loveless by Alice Oseman
Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
$2.99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp
Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy
$2.99 Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy by Kelly Jensen
The Summer of Everything
$2.99 The Summer of Everything by Julian Winters
A Breath Too Late
$2.99 A Breath Too Late by Rocky Callen
Little White Lies
$1.99 Little White Lies by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
