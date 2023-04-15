Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for April 15, 2023 Deals Apr 15, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $3.99 When We Collided by Emery Lord Get This Deal $2.99 Elatsoe by Darcy Little Badger Get This Deal $1.99 Beauty by Robin McKinley Get This Deal $2.99 A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar Get This Deal $1.99 Loveless by Alice Oseman Get This Deal $2.99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp Get This Deal $2.99 Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy by Kelly Jensen Get This Deal $2.99 The Summer of Everything by Julian Winters Get This Deal $2.99 A Breath Too Late by Rocky Callen Get This Deal $1.99 Little White Lies by Jennifer Lynn Barnes Get This Deal You Might Also Like What's Coach Beard Reading?: Every Book in TED LASSO Season 2 Why Roald Dahl Does Not Deserve a Second Chance 22 of the Best Graphic Novels of All Time Grow Up! 9 Adult Versions of Favorite Childhood Books 8 Incredible Authors Like R.F. Kuang 15 Bookish Things That Millennials Have Ruined