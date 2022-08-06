Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: August 6, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Macmillan's Happily Ever After newsletter

The best YA deals of the day, sponsored by Macmillan's Happily Ever After newsletter

Love Radio
$1.99 Love Radio by Ebony LaDelle 
Get This Deal
Beyond The Ruby Veil
$2.99 Beyond The Ruby Veil by Mara Fitzgerald
Get This Deal
The Bone Houses
$2.99 The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones
Get This Deal
A Song Below Water
$2.99 A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow 
Get This Deal
The City Beautiful
$2.99 The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros 
Get This Deal
The Keeper of the Night
$2.99 The Keeper of the Night by Kylie Lee Baker 
Get This Deal
She Drives Me Crazy
$2.99 She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen
Get This Deal
Anger Is a Gift
$2.99 Anger Is a Gift by Mark Oshiro
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy