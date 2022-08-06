Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day: August 6, 2022 Deals Aug 6, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Macmillan's Happily Ever After newsletterThe best YA deals of the day, sponsored by Macmillan's Happily Ever After newsletter. $1.99 Love Radio by Ebony LaDelle Get This Deal $2.99 Beyond The Ruby Veil by Mara Fitzgerald Get This Deal $2.99 The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones Get This Deal $2.99 A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow Get This Deal $2.99 The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros Get This Deal $2.99 The Keeper of the Night by Kylie Lee Baker Get This Deal $2.99 She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen Get This Deal $2.99 Anger Is a Gift by Mark Oshiro Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Best Book Series of All Time 11 Time Travel Novels That Will Transport You 25 of the Best Kindle Unlimited Romances of 2022 That Await You The Rise of the Speculative Novella Why Do We Love Portal Fantasies? 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now