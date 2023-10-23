Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for October 23, 2023

A Deadly Education
$1.99 A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik
Chlorine
$1.99 Chlorine by Jade Song
The Jasad Heir
$2.99 The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem
The Sun and the Void
$2.99 The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz
So You Had To Build A Time Machine
$.99 So You Had To Build A Time Machine by Jason Offutt
Our Shadows Have Claws
$2.99 Our Shadows Have Claws by edited by Yamile Saied Méndez and Amparo Ortiz 
Mind Of My Mind
$1.99 Mind Of My Mind by Octavia Butler
A Natural History of Dragons
$3.99 A Natural History of Dragons by Marie Brennan
