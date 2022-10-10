Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for October 10, 2022 Deals Oct 10, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Briar Road BooksToday's edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Briar Road Books. $1.99 The Ghost Bride by Yangsze Choo Get This Deal $2.99 Echo by Thomas Olde Heuvelt Get This Deal $0.99 We Travel the Spaceways by Victor LaValle Get This Deal $4.99 Sistersong by Lucy Holland Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 25 Best Space Opera Books of All Time 20 Public Domain Children's Books It's Fantasy All the Way Down: A Fantasy Sub-genres Primer 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel 13 October Mystery, Thriller, And True Crime Books To Read