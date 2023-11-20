Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for November 20, 2023 Deals Nov 20, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $4.99 The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon Get This Deal $1.99 The Midnight Bargain by C.L. Polk Get This Deal $2.99 Her Majesty's Royal Coven by Juno Dawson Get This Deal $4.99 When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain by Nghi Vo Get This Deal $2.99 Mostly Void, Partially Stars (Welcome to Night Vale) by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor Get This Deal $3.99 Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron Get This Deal $1.99 Binti by Nnedi Okorafor Get This Deal $2.99 The Sudden Appearance of Hope by Claire North Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of 2023 This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble 2023 National Book Awards Announced These are the Bestselling Audiobooks of 2023 The Best Book Covers of 2023 The Best Books of 2023, According to Amazon