Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for November 1, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Tordotcom Publishing

Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Tordotcom Publishing. 

Today’s Featured Deals

Song of the Forever Rains
$4.99 Song of the Forever Rains by E.J. Mellow
Get This Deal
Catherine House
$1.99 Catherine House by Elisabeth Thomas
Get This Deal
Mort
$1.99 Mort by Terry Pratchett
Get This Deal
Mongrels
$1.99 Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones
Get This Deal