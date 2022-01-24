Book Riot’s SFF Deals for January 24, 2022

Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
ThriftBooks - Discover your next favorite read among TikTok Favorites on ThriftBooks

Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by ThriftBooks -- Discover your next favorite read among TikTok Favorites on ThriftBooks. 

Today’s Featured Deals

The Birthday of the World: And Other Stories
$1.99 The Birthday of the World: And Other Stories by Ursula K. Le Guin
The Dragon Republic (The Poppy War Book 2)
$1.99 The Dragon Republic (The Poppy War Book 2) by R. F. Kuang
Sister Mine
$1.99 Sister Mine by Nalo Hopkinson
China Dream
$1.99 China Dream by Ma Jian
