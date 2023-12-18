Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for December 18, 2023 Deals Dec 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $3.99 The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal $2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $2.99 Half a Soul by Olivia Atwater Get This Deal $2.99 The Power by Naomi Alderman Get This Deal $2.99 The Changeling by Victor LaValle Get This Deal $1.99 Song of Silver, Flame Like Night by Amélie Wen Zhao Get This Deal $2.99 Servant of the Underworld by Aliette de Bodard Get This Deal $1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Selling Romance Books of All Time Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge 10 Cozy Sci-Fi Books To Give You Hope for the Future Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023 Book Bans Encourage More Book Bans: New PEN Report How To Give A Kindle Unlimited Gift To Your Favorite Reader