Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals Book Riot’s SFF Deals for August 1, 2022 Deals Aug 1, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Get UnderlinedToday’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Get Underlined. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang Get This Deal $1.99 The Witch King by H. E. Edgmon Get This Deal $2.99 A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow Get This Deal $2.99 Autonomous by Annalee Newitz Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Books That Fictionalize Real Historical Figures 9 of the Best Witch Mystery Books The Best Dark Academia, According to Goodreads 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now 10 Adult Books with Animal Narrators Should We Still Study Shakespeare?