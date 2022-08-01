Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for August 1, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Today’s Featured Deals

The Black Tides of Heaven
$2.99 The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang
The Witch King
$1.99 The Witch King by H. E. Edgmon
A Song Below Water
$2.99 A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow
Autonomous
$2.99 Autonomous by Annalee Newitz
