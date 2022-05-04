Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for May 4, 2022 Deals May 4, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Wednesday BooksToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Wednesday Books $1.99 D'Vaughn & Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins Get This Deal $2.99 Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur Get This Deal $5.99 The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Areas Get This Deal $2.99 Emerald Blaze by Ilona Andrews Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Fantasy Books You've Never Heard Of 8 Science-Fiction and Fantasy Books to Expect in May A Bookish Coastal U.S. Road Trip: Pacific Coast Highway Rapid City Area Schools Withheld 350+ New Books and Attempted to Quietly Destroy Them The Most Popular YA Books on TikTok Deconstructing LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE