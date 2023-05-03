Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for May 3, 2023 Deals May 3, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 The Setup by Lizzy Dent Get This Deal $2.99 The Pursuit Of... by Courtney Milan Get This Deal $2.99 Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler Get This Deal $3.99 Work for It by Talia Hibbert Get This Deal $2.99 Good Girl Complex by Elle Kennedy Get This Deal $3.50 Blood Heir by Ilona Andrews Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Nightmarish New Horror Books to Read in May 2023 16 New Mystery and Thrillers To Get Sleuthing With in May 2023 New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week What Counts as Cozy Fantasy? 10 SFF Books Out in May 2023 You Don't Want to Miss! The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists