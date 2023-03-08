Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for March 8, 2023

Debating Darcy
$1.99 Debating Darcy by Sayantani DasGupta 
Forbidden
$1.99 Forbidden by Beverly Jenkins
The Bone Room
$1.99 The Bone Room by Debra Webb
Gentleman Jim
$2.50 Gentleman Jim by Mimi Matthews
No Judgments
$1.99 No Judgments by Meg Cabot
To Marry and to Meddle
$1.99 To Marry and to Meddle by Martha Waters
HAVEN: Beards & Bondage
$4.99 HAVEN: Beards & Bondage by Rebekah Weatherspoon
All I Ask
$2.99 All I Ask by Corinne Michaels
