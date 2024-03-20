Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for March 20, 2024 Deals Mar 20, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $6.99 A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams Get This Deal $2.99 Zora Books Her Happy Ever After by Taj McCoy Get This Deal $1.99 Time to Shine by Rachel Reid Get This Deal $0.99 The Lady Travelers Guide to Deception with an Unlikely Earl by Victoria Alexander Get This Deal $0.99 Muffin Top by Tabatha Kiss Get This Deal $1.99 Identity by Nora Roberts Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Best Hugo Award Winners to Check Out The Best New Book Releases Out March 19, 2024 10 Fresh Urban Fantasy Books and Series 8 of the Most Polarizing Romance Novels Ever Written Why Ban Books When You Can Ban Book Awards?: Suburban Illinois District Cancels Caudill Awards The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists