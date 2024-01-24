Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for January 24, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Seven Days in June
$3.99 Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
Get This Deal
A Curious Beginning
$2.99 A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn
Get This Deal
Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell
$2.99 Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell by Taj McCoy
Get This Deal
In Five Years
$1.99 In Five Years by Rebecca Serle
Get This Deal
The Romance Recipe
$1.99 The Romance Recipe by Ruby Barrett
Get This Deal
The Royals Next Door
$1.99 The Royals Next Door by Karina Halle
Get This Deal