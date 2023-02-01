Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for February 1, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
She Gets the Girl
$1.99 She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick
Get This Deal
Reputation
$2.99 Reputation by Lex Croucher
Get This Deal
The Kiss Quotient 
$5.99 The Kiss Quotient  by Helen Hoang
Get This Deal
The Duke Heist 
$1.99 The Duke Heist  by Erica Ridley
Get This Deal
A Cowboy State of Mind
$1.99 A Cowboy State of Mind by Jennie Marts
Get This Deal
A Season of Change
$2.99 A Season of Change by Beth Wiseman
Get This Deal
Off Base
$1.99 Off Base by Annabeth Albert
Get This Deal
You Had Me at Hola
$1.99 You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria
Get This Deal