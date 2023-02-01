Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for February 1, 2023 Deals Feb 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick Get This Deal $2.99 Reputation by Lex Croucher Get This Deal $5.99 The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang Get This Deal $1.99 The Duke Heist by Erica Ridley Get This Deal $1.99 A Cowboy State of Mind by Jennie Marts Get This Deal $2.99 A Season of Change by Beth Wiseman Get This Deal $1.99 Off Base by Annabeth Albert Get This Deal $1.99 You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here are the 2023 Newbery, Caldecott, and Printz Award Winners The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Where to Buy Cheap Books 8 of the Best Mixed Media Horror and Thriller Novels February 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week