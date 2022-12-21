Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for December 21, 2022 Deals Dec 21, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 By the Book by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $1.99 The Singles Table by Sara Desai Get This Deal $3.99 First Love, Take Two by Sajni Patel Get This Deal $1.99 The Missed Connection by Denise Williams Get This Deal $2.99 Below Zero by Ali Hazelwood Get This Deal $2.99 A Yuletide Kiss by Madeline Hunter, Sabrina Jeffries, Mary Jo Putney Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Mystery Series From Kindle Unlimited The 12 Best Graphic Novels and Comics of 2022 8 Mythology Books for Adults The 10 Best Horror Books of 2022 Books Hitting the Public Domain in 2023 The Best Books of the Year, According to All the Lists