Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for August 9, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Off the Map
$2.99 Off the Map by Trish Dollar
Get This Deal
The Thing About Home
$2.99 The Thing About Home by Rhonda McKnight
Get This Deal
American Queen
$2.99 American Queen by Sierra Simone
Get This Deal
Serving Pleasure 
$4.99 Serving Pleasure  by Alisha Rai
Get This Deal
Promise Me
$0.99 Promise Me by Jill Mansell
Get This Deal
The Littlest Library
$1.99 The Littlest Library by Alexander Poppy
Get This Deal