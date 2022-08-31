Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for August 31, 2022 Deals Aug 31, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Avon BooksToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Avon Books $2.99 A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $1.99 The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams Get This Deal $5.99 To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal $1.99 The Memory House by Rachel Hauck Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade Goodreads Announces the Most Popular Horror Books of 2022 (So Far) Gender Queer Obscenity Case Dismissed in Virginia New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week Some of The Best Fantasy Light Novels You Can Read 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time