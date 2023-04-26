Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for April 26, 2023 Deals Apr 26, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Mrs. Martin's Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan Get This Deal $2.50 The Other Half of the Grave by Jeaniene Frost Get This Deal $4.99 The Princess Trap by Talia Hibbert Get This Deal $2.50 Unplanned by Natalie K Martin Get This Deal $0.99 The Man I Didn’t Marry by Anna Bell Get This Deal $2.50 Sunset Cove by Amelia Addler Get This Deal You Might Also Like Like That Bestselling Novel? Read This Nonfiction Book The Best Sci-Fi Spaceships from Across the Galaxies 10 Engrossing Found Family Fantasy and Alternate History Novels The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 20 Dark Academia Romance Books to Swoon and Obsess Over New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week