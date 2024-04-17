Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for April 17, 2024 Deals Apr 17, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $1.99 With Love, from Cold World by Alicia Thompson Get This Deal $1.99 The Best Goodbye by Abbi Glines Get This Deal $1.99 Dragged to the Wedding by Andrew Grey Get This Deal $6.99 A Fate Inked in Blood by Danielle L. Jensen Get This Deal $1.99 A Marquis to Protect the Governess by Parker J. Cole Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out April 16, 2024 8 Creepy and Compelling Historical Horror Novels 8 Sci-Noir Books that Blend Genres Lighting Up Our Brains: Books about Reading Book Clubs Are Having a Moment