Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for April 12, 2023 Deals Apr 12, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Summer of Everything by Julian Winters Get This Deal $2.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling Get This Deal $2.99 Twice a Quinceañera by Yamile Saied Méndez Get This Deal $1.99 The Pursuit by Johanna Lindsey Get This Deal $1.99 Do You Want to Start a Scandal by Tessa Dare Get This Deal $4.99 Ruthless People by J.J. McAvoy Get This Deal $1.99 Highland Treasure by Lynsay Sands Get This Deal $1.99 Fools Rush In by Kristan Higgins Get This Deal You Might Also Like Affordable Book Depository Alternatives 20 Must-Read Indigenous Historical Fiction Books Set In North America Texas County Would Rather Close Their Public Library Than Return Banned Books to Shelves The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The 22 Best Cyberpunk Novels of All Time Anti-Book Ban Billboard Burned in Louisiana; Fundraiser, Protest Planned