Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery Deals for February 14, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose by T.A.Willberg

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose by T.A.Willberg. 

Quantum
$0.99 Quantum by Patricia Cornwell
Get This Deal
A Spy In the Struggle
$1.99 A Spy In the Struggle by Aya de León
Get This Deal
I Am Not Who You Think I Am
$0.99 I Am Not Who You Think I Am by Eric Rickstad
Get This Deal
The Girl from Widow Hills
$1.99 The Girl from Widow Hills by Megan Miranda
Get This Deal