Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for September 19, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
‘Overkill’ - the riveting new thriller from Sandra Brown

Today’s edition of Mystery Daily Deals is sponsored by ‘Overkill’ - the riveting new thriller from Sandra Brown

The Citadel of Weeping Pearls
$1.99 The Citadel of Weeping Pearls by Aliette de Bodard
Get This Deal
The Long Way Home
$2.99 The Long Way Home by Louise Penny
Get This Deal
The Secrets of Us
$1.99 The Secrets of Us by Lucinda Berry
Get This Deal
The Little Book of Race and Restorative Justice
$1.99 The Little Book of Race and Restorative Justice by Fania Davis
Get This Deal
Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations