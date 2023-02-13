Mystery/Thriller Deals Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for February 13, 2023 Deals Feb 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann Get This Deal $1.99 Hidden Sin by Selena Montgomery Get This Deal $3.99 Lock In by John Scalzi Get This Deal $2.99 The Perfect Ruin by Shanora Williams Get This Deal $0.99 The Resort by Sarah Goodwin Get This Deal $1.99 A Deadly Affair by Agates Christie Get This Deal $2.99 Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris Get This Deal $2.99 The Hollow Ones by Guillermo Del Toro Get This Deal You Might Also Like Stephenie Meyer Announces Two More TWILIGHT Books Forget Valentine's Day! February is for Horror: New Horror Coming Out This Month Get Swept Away in New Fantasy Books for February 2023 A Page From History: 24 of the Best History Books of All Time Start the Year Off Right With 14 New Manga Releases January-February 2023 Quiz: What's Your Dungeons & Dragons Alignment?