Mystery/Thriller Deals

Book Riot’s Mystery and Thriller Deals for February 13, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI
$1.99 Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann
Get This Deal
Hidden Sin
$1.99 Hidden Sin by Selena Montgomery
Get This Deal
Lock In
$3.99 Lock In by John Scalzi
Get This Deal
The Perfect Ruin
$2.99 The Perfect Ruin by Shanora Williams
Get This Deal
The Resort
$0.99 The Resort by Sarah Goodwin
Get This Deal
A Deadly Affair
$1.99 A Deadly Affair by Agates Christie
Get This Deal
Anywhere You Run
$2.99 Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris
Get This Deal
The Hollow Ones
$2.99 The Hollow Ones by Guillermo Del Toro
Get This Deal