Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 8, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Blacktop Wasteland
$2.99 Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon
$4.99 That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming
Small World
$1.99 Small World by Jonathan Evison
Comics Will Break Your Heart
$3.99 Comics Will Break Your Heart by Faith Erin Hicks
The Headmaster's List
$2.99 The Headmaster's List by Melissa de la Cruz
The Near Witch
$1.99 The Near Witch by V.E. Schwab
Vesper Flights
$1.99 Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald
The Burning Girls
$1.99 The Burning Girls by C.J. Tudor
The Haunting of Maddy Clare
$1.99 The Haunting of Maddy Clare by Simone St. James
Bright Dead Things
$3.99 Bright Dead Things by Ada Limón
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

White Trash
$1.99 White Trash by Nancy Isenberg
After You'd Gone
$1.99 After You'd Gone by Maggie O'Farrell
The Guest
$5.99 The Guest by Emma Cline
A Spindle Splintered
$2.99 A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow
Previous Daily Deals

The Shepherd's Crown
$2.99 The Shepherd's Crown by Terry Pratchett
The Blighted Stars
$2.99 The Blighted Stars by Megan E. O'Keefe
The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu
$2.99 The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu by Tom Lin
Together We Burn
$2.99 Together We Burn by Isabel Ibañez
