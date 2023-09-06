Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 6, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Son of the Storm
$1.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
Get This Deal
Built to Last
$2.99 Built to Last by Erin Hahn
Get This Deal
Dykette
$3.99 Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis 
Get This Deal
Karma of the Sun
$.99 Karma of the Sun by Brandon Ying Kit Boey 
Get This Deal
The Searcher
$1.99 The Searcher by Tana French
Get This Deal
The God of Good Looks
$1.99 The God of Good Looks by Breanne Mc Ivor
Get This Deal
What Have We Done
$2.99 What Have We Done by Alex Finlay
Get This Deal
The Blighted Stars
$2.99 The Blighted Stars by Megan E. O'Keefe
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Neon Roses
$0.99 Neon Roses by Rachel Dawson
Get This Deal
Anno Dracula
$1.99 Anno Dracula by Kim Newman
Get This Deal
Fresh Banana Leaves
$1.99 Fresh Banana Leaves by Jessica Hernandez
Get This Deal
Little Darlings
$1.99 Little Darlings by Melanie Golding
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

All the Sinners Bleed
$4.99 All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
Get This Deal
The Death of Jane Lawrence
$2.99 The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling
Get This Deal
Bunny
$1.99 Bunny by Mona Awad
Get This Deal
Night Will Find You
$2.99 Night Will Find You by Julia Heaberlin
Get This Deal